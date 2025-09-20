IOC approves two additional bodyweight categories for LA 2028

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has approved the inclusion of two additional bodyweight categories – one for men and one for women – in weightlifting for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) confirmed the decision on Friday, calling it a “significant and important” step forward for the sport.

The competition will now feature 12 bodyweight categories, with six per gender, while the overall athlete quota remains unchanged at 120 lifters (60 men and 60 women). Each event will host 10 competitors.

The additional categories will be integrated into the existing schedule, with the Olympic weightlifting competition set to take place over five days, from July 25–29, 2028.

According to the IWF, the adjustment was strongly supported by its Athletes Commission, which argued that more categories would reduce the gap between weight classes, helping to minimize health risks and potential injuries.

IWF President Mohammed Jalood welcomed the IOC’s decision, praising it as a milestone for athletes and fans alike.

“The IOC has positively taken into account our important arguments and we are extremely happy with this step forward. We will deliver a more exciting programme in Los Angeles and our athletes’ community receives this news with immense satisfaction,” Jalood said.

The IWF now has until the end of 2025 to finalize the six men’s and six women’s categories that will be contested at LA28.