Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships 2025: India tops the medal tally with 13 medals

Indian weightlifters clinched two medals in the heavyweight categories on the final day of the Senior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here in Ahmedabad, India, on Saturday.

Mehak Sharma (86+ kg) and Lovepreet Singh (110+ Kg) clinched the silver and bronze medals, respectively, taking the Indian medal tally to 13 medals - 4 Gold, 6 Silver, and 3 Bronze Medals.

India also topped the medal tally ahead of Nigeria with all four gold medalists - Mirabai Chanu (48 Kg), Rishikanta Singh(60 KG), Ajith Narayana (71 Kg), and Ajaya Babu(79 Kg) - confirming their spots for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Lovepreet Singh wins the men's 110+ kg BRONZE🥉 medal at the Commonwealth #Weightlifting C'ships!



He lifted a total of 380 Kg (175 Kg Snatch + 205 kg Clean & Jerk) in the final.

The final day started with the men's 110 Kg final, where Harcharan Singh missed out on a medal by just 1 Kg, lifting a total of 355 Kg to finish fourth behind Fijian, Samoan, and New Zealand's weightlifters.

Then, India's super heavyweight national record holder, Mehak Sharma, entered the field and rewrote her National records to clinch the silver medal with a personal best total lift of 253 Kg.

She finished second behind Samoa's Iuniarra Sipaia, who clinched the title with a total of 260 Kg and confirmed her spot for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

In the 110+ kg final, Lovepreet Singh equaled India's best-ever snatch lift of 175 kg but struggled in the clean and jerk, ultimately securing the bronze medal with a total of 380 kg.

List of Indian Medalists at Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting C’ships 2025

Gold - Rishikanta Singh (60 Kg Men's )

Gold - Ajith Narayana (71 Kg Me's )

Gold - Ajaya Babu Valluri (79 Kg Men's)

Gold - Mirabai Chanu (48 Kg Women)

Silver - Raja Muthupandi (65 Kg Men)

Silver - Dilbag Singh (94 Kg Men)

Silver - Sneha Soren (53 Kg Women)

Silver - Bindyarani Devi (58 Kg Women)

Silver - Nirupama Devi (64 Kg Women)

Silver - Mehak Sharma (86+ Kg Women)

Bronze - Lovepreet Singh (110+ Kg Men)

Bronze - Harjinder Kaur (69 Kg Women)

Bronze - Vanshita Verma (86 Kg Women)