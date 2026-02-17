Explained: How to qualify for 2028 LA Olympics in weightlifting?

The Olympic Qualification System for weightlifting at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games has been officially approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board in collaboration with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

A total of 120 lifters comprising 60 each in men’s and women’s can win quota places for 12 weight categories (6 men, 6 women) at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

A total of 108 quota places can be earned through the Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR). Additionally, there will be 6 host country (3 men, 3 women) and 6 Universality quota places (3 men, 3 women) up for grabs.

Each National Olympic Committee (NOC) can have a maximum of three athletes per gender, with the possibility of one additional quota place per gender if an athlete is awarded the Best Lifter title during the qualification period which runs from 27 July, 2026 to 7 May, 2028.

How the ranking system works?

The qualification period is divided into two sub-periods — Period 1 and Period 2. Top three Total results from Period 1, and top two Total results from Period 2 will be considered for the Olympic Qualification Ranking for each athlete.

Athlete rankings will be based on Total results (Snatch + Clean & Jerk) achieved in official qualification events.

Every lifter will earn one ranking point for every kilogram lifted. Once the qualification period concludes, the top eight athletes in each Olympic bodyweight category will be allocated quota places.

Additional quota places

Other pathways to earning quota places include continental quota, host country quota and Universality places.

Under the continental quota, a place is awarded to the highest-ranked eligible athlete from a continent that does not have any lifter among the top eight in that weight category, ensuring broader global representation.

The host country is guaranteed up to six quotas, subject to eligibility requirements and adjusted according to the number of athletes qualified through the OQR.

Universality quota is allocated by the IOC Tripartite Commission to eligible NOCs with limited Olympic representation, provided athletes meet minimum performance requirements during both qualification periods.

Once the qualification period concludes, the global body will recognize the Best Man Lifter and Best Woman Lifter, determined by the official IWF formula based on the athlete’s best five Total results.

If the NOC of a Best Lifter has already reached the maximum quota of three athletes for that gender, it will be awarded one additional quota place, allowing up to four athletes in that gender.

Any unused quota places will be reallocated in accordance with IWF rules, ensuring full participation in all Olympic weight categories.