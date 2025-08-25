Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: Mirabai Chanu wins gold in first outing since Paris Olympics

India's Mirabai Chanu made a winning return to the international circuit, clinching women's 48kg gold medal at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Chanu lifted a total of 193kg to finish on top of the podium.

Competing for the first time since her heartbreaking fourth place finish in women's 49kg at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chanu lifted 84kg in snath and 109kg in clean and jerk to win the gold medal.

Chanu, who has been struggling with injuries in recent past, has dropped down to the 48kg weight class to adjust to the new weight categories implemented for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

MIRABAI CHANU IS BACK DOING WHAT SHE DOES BEST!



The Olympic medallist made a winning return post the Paris Olympics with a GOLD medal in the 48kg category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.



84 Snatch + 109 Clean & Jerk = 193kg total





She last competed in 48kg back in 2018 and had won a world championships gold before switching up to 49kg, where she clinched silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 31-year-old Chanu is currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 World Weightlifting Championships, which remains the biggest event of the season for her.

Gold for Preetismita Bhoi

Earlier in the day, Preetismita Bhoi won the women's 44kg gold to start India's campaign in style.

Preetismita Bhoi wins gold in the newly introduced 44kg category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships



Opens India's medal tally with a 150kg total



#Weightlifting #Commonwealth pic.twitter.com/4ay0ei0N9i — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 25, 2025





Bhoi lifted a total of 150kg – 63kg in snatch and 87kg in clean and jerk – to finish on top of the podium.



