Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: WC-bound Shubham Todkar wins gold

World Championship-bound weightlifter Shubham Todkar clinched the gold medal in 61 kg on day two of the Commonwealth Championships on Thursday.

Shubham, who is in the Indian squad for the upcoming World Championships, heaved a total of 259kg (115kg+144kg), while Sidhanta had a best effort of 260kg (112kg+148kg) to be crowned the junior champion.

All three categories- senior, junior, and youth events are being held simultaneously at the Gautam Buddha University here.

Shubham's tournament started on a bad note as he fluffed his first snatch attempt of 113kg. The lifter from Maharashtra looked a little off-color but successfully heaved the weight on his second attempt before lifting 115kg.

In the clean and jerk section, he succeeded in lifting 139kg and 144kg before faltering his 147kg attempt.

Day 2⃣ of Commonwealth Weightlifting 🏋️ Championships 2023 begins with 3⃣🥇& 1⃣🥈for 🇮🇳!



Our medalists of the day so far👇



1. #KheloIndia Athlete Golom Tinku won 🥇 in Men's 61kg Youth category with a total lift of

230kg



2. #KheloIndia Athlete Sidhanta Gogoi won🥇in Men's… pic.twitter.com/Va3Fbgchbm — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 13, 2023

While Shubham took gold in the senior category, Sidhanta was on a roll in the junior category after executing five out of six lifts perfectly.



He beat compatriot Shankar Lapung, who lifted 249kg (110kg+139kg) by a massive 12kg margin.

The loudest cheer of the day, however, came from the Samoan camp as 35-year-old Commonwealth Games silver medallist Vaipava Nevo Ioane was crowned the 67kg champion.

The Samoan weightlifter won the gold with a best effort of 280kg (120 kg+160 kg) and was far ahead of silver medallist Madhavan T of India, who lifted 268kg (125 kg+143 kg).

Ioane had finished second to Jeremy Lalrinnunga at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year, who is nursing a back injury at the moment.

In the women's 59kg event, India's Popy Hazarika changed the shade of her silver from the last edition to gold after lifting 84 kg in snatch and 105 kg in clean and jerk, making it a total of 189 kg.