Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: Koyel Bar sets youth World Record; wins gold

India's Koyel Bar set a new youth world record in women's 53kg event at the ongoing 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad.

Competing in the youth event, Koyel lifted a total of 192kg – a world record – to win the gold medal.

#News | Koyel Bar has set a new youth world record🇮🇳🔥



The 17-year-old lifts a total of 192kg (85kg in snatch and 107kg in clean & jerk) to win the women's 53kg gold medal at the Commonwealth C'ships🥇👏#Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/aWj2jejXs6 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 26, 2025





The world standard for women's 53kg youth stood at 188kg – a mark which Koyel surpassed comfortably.

Koyel also set a world record in clean and jerk, lifting 107kg successfully. The world standard for this was set at 105kg.

In snatch, the 17-year-old Indian matched the world standard of 85kg.