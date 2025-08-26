Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Weightlifting
Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: Koyel Bar sets youth World Record; wins gold
Koyel Bar lifted a total of 192kg in women's 53kg youth category.
India's Koyel Bar set a new youth world record in women's 53kg event at the ongoing 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad.
Competing in the youth event, Koyel lifted a total of 192kg – a world record – to win the gold medal.
The world standard for women's 53kg youth stood at 188kg – a mark which Koyel surpassed comfortably.
Koyel also set a world record in clean and jerk, lifting 107kg successfully. The world standard for this was set at 105kg.
In snatch, the 17-year-old Indian matched the world standard of 85kg.
Next Story