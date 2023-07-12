Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: India wins three medals on Day 1

In the absence of star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched the women's 49kg gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday in Noida.

The youngster from Chhattisgarh gave the audience something to cheer after she recorded her personal bests in the snatch as well as the clean and jerk section. Gyaneshwari lifted 176kg (78kg+98kg) to stand atop the podium.

She staved off a challenge from compatriot Jhilli Dalabehera, who had finished ahead of Gyaneshwari at the Asian Championships in October last year.

Jhilli, who had a best effort of 169kg (75kg+94kg), had won the silver medal in the last edition as well.

Despite the gold medal, the gulf between other weightlifters and Mirabai Chanu is evident as the Manipuri lifter won silver in Tokyo Olympics with an effort of 202kg (87 kg+115 kg) in the 49kg weight class. Her personal best in the snatch and clean and jerk event sits at 88kg and 119kg, respectively.

That is 10kg more in snatch and a massive 21kg greater than Gyaneshwari's clean-and-jerk effort on Wednesday.

The men's 55kg event was a two-lifter affair, with India's Mukund Aher emerging as the champion.

Aher, who was also competing in the junior category, heaved 239kg (106kg+133kg), while Md Ashikur Rahman Taj of Bangladesh won the silver medal with an effort of 207kg (92kg+115kg).

In the morning session, India's Komal Kohar started the medal rush for the hosts as she took the top honors in the women's 45kg event, which is a non-Olympic weight class.

Despite only one legal snatch attempt and a failed clean and jerk lift, the 20-year-old lifted 154kg (68kg+86kg) to clinch the gold in a three-lifter field. Sri Lanka's Srimali Samarakoon Divisekara Mudiyanselage (61kg+85kg) finished second, while Kim Laganao of Malta was third with a total effort of 134kg (58kg+76kg).

Apart from that, promising weightlifter Jyoshna Sabar clinched a gold medal in the 40 kg youth category with a total weight of 116 kg, including 52 kg in snatch and 64 kg in clean and jerk.