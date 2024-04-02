Weightlifting World Cup: Bindyarani Devi bags bronze medal

Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won the bronze medal in the women's 55kg event at the IWF World Cup on Tuesday.

Commonwealth silver medalist Bindya was competing in a non-Olympic weight class and lifted a total of 196kg (83kg+113kg) to claim the third spot on the podium.

She won the silver medal in the clean and jerk category with a lift of 113 kg. Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental, World Cups, and World Championships.

Competing in a non-Olympic weight class, the 25-year-old put on an underwhelming display as her 2022 CWG medal-winning effort was a total effort of 203kg.

BIG NEWS📢📢



Bindyarani Devi wins India's FIRST-EVER World Cup medal! 🏋️



She wins SILVER🥈 in clean & jerk with 113kg, and BRONZE🥉 in total with 196kg in the women's 55kg category 🇮🇳🙌 pic.twitter.com/OdOr0PVWrV — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 2, 2024

The Indian could manage three legal lifts in her six attempts here and her total was a whopping 38kg less than that of North Korea's Kang Hyon Gyong, who won the gold medal for her effort of 234kg (103kg+131kg).



Romania's Cambei Mihaela-Valentina, who has qualified for the Paris Olympics in Mirabai Chanu's 49kg weight class, took home the silver with a personal best effort of 201kg (91kg+110kg).

Despite her medal-winning performance at the final Olympic qualifying event, Bindiyarani is out of contention for the Paris Games.

She had moved up to the 59kg weight class that features in the Paris Olympics and competed in the 2022 world championships in that category, finishing 25th.

She is currently ranked 29th in the 59kg Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) and is out of reckoning as the top 10 lifters in each weight class will qualify for the Paris Games.