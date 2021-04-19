Asian Weightlifting Championships 2021: Jeremy Lalrinnunga eyes Tokyo Olympics berth, LIVE Blog, Updates

We are starting the live blog for Asian Weightlifting Championships. Among the male lifters, all eyes will be on the 2018 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist teenager Jeremy Lalrinnunga. The 18-year-old is the highest-ranked Asian outside the top-eight and is placed 22nd in the 67kg category. He will be keen to increase his rating points and seal an Olympic berth. The Mizo weightlifter had gone on a record-breaking spree in his last international tournament. He had smashed his own Youth World and Asian record in snatch, clean and jerk and total lift with an effort of 306kg (140kg+166kg).