Asian Weightlifting Championships 2021: Jeremy Lalrinnunga eyes Tokyo Olympics berth, LIVE Blog, Updates
All eyes will be on the 2018 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist teenager Jeremy Lalrinnunga at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2021. Follow LIVE updates and blog
We are starting the live blog for Asian Weightlifting Championships. Among the male lifters, all eyes will be on the 2018 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist teenager Jeremy Lalrinnunga. The 18-year-old is the highest-ranked Asian outside the top-eight and is placed 22nd in the 67kg category. He will be keen to increase his rating points and seal an Olympic berth. The Mizo weightlifter had gone on a record-breaking spree in his last international tournament. He had smashed his own Youth World and Asian record in snatch, clean and jerk and total lift with an effort of 306kg (140kg+166kg).
Live Updates
- 19 April 2021 2:51 PM GMT
Jeremy finishes 6th in snatch
India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga finishes sixth in Snatch with a best of 139kg
- 19 April 2021 2:25 PM GMT
Jeremy lifts 139kg
Jeremy lifts 139kg in his third attempt in snatch
- 19 April 2021 2:24 PM GMT
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (India)
Snatch
Failed to lift 139kg in second attempt
- 19 April 2021 2:22 PM GMT
Han Myeongmok (Korea)
1st attempt - 139 kg
- 19 April 2021 2:21 PM GMT
Konnai Mitsunori (Japan)
Snatch
Lifts 138kg after 2 failed attempts.
- 19 April 2021 2:17 PM GMT
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (India)
Snatch
1st - 135kg
- 19 April 2021 2:14 PM GMT
Indonesia's Triyantno
Snatch
1st: 125kg
2nd: No Lift
3rd: 130kg
- 19 April 2021 1:59 PM GMT
Competitors get ready
A total of eight competitors get ready for Men's 67kg A category at Asian Weightlifting Championship. India's hopes will be relied upon Jeremy.