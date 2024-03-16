Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli evicted from NIS Patiala for indiscipline

Delhi: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has been expelled from the preparatory camp for the Paris Olympics after he was caught entering the women's hostel at night at NIS Patiala.



The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist was caught by the security personnel, who captured his presence on the hostel campus in a video.

Sheuli, who competes in the men's 73kg weight division, committed the disciplinary breach on Thursday night.

"Yes, there was a case of indiscipline in here last night. The athlete was given his marching orders after security personnel forwarded the video to NIS Patiala ED Vineet Kumar and the SAI headquarters in New Delhi," one of the coaches from the camp told The Bridge.

His expulsion meant his chances of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics have also ended, as he will not be traveling for this month's IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, which is a mandatory event for the Paris Games qualification.

Sheuli is currently placed 27th in the Olympic qualification rankings and has had a solid chance of qualifying for the Olympics through the continental quota.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) did not feel the need to form an investigating panel as the video evidence was already available.

"There won't be any respite in such incidents. As a federation, we are very prompt and SAI also wants the same decision," one of the sources from the Weightlifting Federation of India said.

Sheuli, who hails from Hawarah's Deulpur, left the preparatory camp on Friday. He has gone to the Army Sports Institute, Pune as he is employed by the Indian army.

The NIS Patiala has separate hostels for men and women athletes. Currently, women boxers, athletes, and wrestlers are placed at the NIS.