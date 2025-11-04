"Weight change for 2028 LA Olympics a positive for Mirabai," says coach Vijay Sharma

The International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) decision to remove the women's 49kg weight category from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics came as a disappointment to many, who saw it as a setback to the country’s medal hopes.

After all, it was in this very category that Mirabai Chanu won the historic silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

But Mirabai’s coach Vijay Sharma sees the decision as a positive development rather than a setback.

“This decision brings with it a lot of positives for us, especially Mirabai," coach Vijay Sharma told The Bridge on Tuesday.

"We have been competing in the 48-49kg category since 2014, and it was getting difficult to maintain that weight. We will not just try, we will give it our 100 percent.

“And this change is not only for us, it’s for everyone. Some lifters will have to move down, others will have to move up. Everyone across the world will need to adjust to this new weight category. But for Mirabai, it’s a positive change,” he added.





Mirabai, now 31, has had a successful stint in the 48-49kg category, where she became the world champion in 2017 and added two more silver medals to her kitty from the 2022 and 2025 editions.

She even won two gold and a silver at the Commonwealth Games in the same weight category. In fact, at this year's Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad, Mirabai won gold in the women’s 48 kg category.

Sharma revealed that Mirabai will continue competing in her current lightweight category until next year’s Asian Games, after which they will gradually start the process of preparing for the new weight category.

“Mirabai will compete in the 48kg category for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games because we have qualified in that weight category. In the new Olympic cycle, we will begin our preparations to move up the weight category,” he informed.

With a four-kilogram buffer to manage, the coach pointed out that a lot of planned work and cautious approach needs to be taken to ensure the transition pays dividends.

“We’ll work on improving Mirabai’s muscle mass, which will reduce the chances of injury and also help enhance her performance. Once we move to 53kg, we’ll stay there. It won’t be temporary," he said.

"Training follows a specific formula and process, and that’s why I believe it will take anywhere from six months to a year just to properly adjust to 53kg.

“With our nutritionist’s guidance, we will have to increase the weight carefully and gradually, ensuring that the fat percentage doesn’t go up and only the muscle mass increases. That will help improve her lifts. If we rush it and just gain weight, then there will be no benefit,” he added.

The coach also said that Mirabai competed in the 55kg category only once during the Singapore Cup, a qualifying tournament. Mirabai had set a new national record in women’s 55kg snatch, which was later bettered by Bindyarani Devi earlier this year.

“Mirabai never prepared for the 55kg category. She only competed once during the Singapore Cup. Since it was part of the Olympic qualifying cycle, we just participated without really working on the weight. To compete in the 55kg, we need to reach the right body composition first. Since it was part of the Olympic qualifying cycle, we just participated this time without focusing on the weight,” Sharma said.

The weight categories approved by IWF for the 2028 LA Olympics will be as follows:

Men: 65kg, 75kg, 85kg, 95kg, 110kg, +110kg

Women: 53kg, 61kg, 69kg, 77kg, 86kg, +86kg