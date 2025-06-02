WATCH: Indian men's volleyball team celebrates after beating Pakistan at CAVA Nations League

The Indian men's volleyball team thrashed Pakistan 3-0 at the Centre Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Nations League match in Uzbekistan on Monday.

The match which lasted less than an hour and a half saw the Indians register a 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 win in three straight sets.

Despite playing against a higher ranked team, India were never in trouble in the first two sets as they opened up early leads and sustained it throughout to go 2-0 up.

Pakistan put up a much better fight in the third set and put India under pressure, but a stunning block from John Joseph Eanthungal at the net helped India to a win.

The win brought out raw emotions from the Indian team as they let out loud roars. A player even rushed near to the Pakistan team, wrapped in the tricolour.

The win marked India's third consecutive victory in the CAVA Nations League. Having played seven matches so far, India now has three wins, three draws, and a loss in the tournament.

India had earlier withdrawn from the competition as it was slated to be held in Pakistan after the border tensions between the two countries last month. However, they decided to play after it was shifted out to Uzbekistan.

WATCH INDIA'S WINNING MOMENT AND CELEBRATIONS:

🎥Watch the winning moment and celebrations as

🇮🇳 Indian Volleyball team beat Pakistan 🇵🇰#teamindia #Indianvolleyball

📸: CAVA media pic.twitter.com/0MZ6np39Yp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 2, 2025



