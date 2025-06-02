Volleyball Federation of India election on June 7

The Volleyball Federation of India’s (VFI) ad-hoc committee on Sunday announced that the executive committee elections will be held at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on June 7.

The order dated June 1 further states that the election of VFI shall be conducted under supervision of Justice P Krishna Bhat (retd. judge of Karnataka High Court) as returning officer, one official each from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Indian Olympic Association and international governing body FIVB as observers.

The move is in response to the Delhi High Court order dated May 9 stating “the elections for the constitution of a newly elected body of the Volleyball Federation of India, shall be completed within a period of four weeks from today.”

It further added, “the election shall be conducted from the stage, from where the election process was stopped.”

The Sports Ministry had suspended the VFI in December 2016 due to infighting within the VFI.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports revoked the suspension in July 2017 and granted annual recognition for the year 2017.

However, the VFI was suspended again in December 2019.

In February 2024, the Delhi High Court put the impending election of the VFI on hold. The decision had come amid a backdrop of mounting concerns over the federation’s compliance with regulatory norms.

The high court order followed a writ petition filed by Arjuna awardee, Amir Singh, highlighting the lack of adherence to the sports code in the electoral process of VFI.

Singh, along with a group of 14 distinguished players, including recipients of the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards, has been advocating for a revamp in the VFI.