Prime Volleyball Auctions: Rohit Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Chirag Yadav earn big

A total of 45 players were sold between eight franchises after the bidding ended for the International, Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories of players at the second edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League Auctions, powered by A23, at the Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake, Kolkata on Thursday.

With 531 players registering their names this time for the auctions, the second season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League, is touted to be even bigger and better this time around.

With the league, which is exclusively co-owned and marketed by India's leading sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures, onboarding Volleyball World as an International Streaming partner, Indian volleyball players will have a glorious opportunity to showcase their talents to the world for the first time.

At the auctions, the teams acquired International players through the Prime Volleyball League International Player Draft, which had a pool of 16 players. The Indian players being picked through the Player Auctions, are divided into four categories according to their base price

Platinum (Base price: Rs 8 lakh)

Gold (Base price: Rs 5 lakh)

Silver (Base price: Rs 3 lakh)

Bronze (Base price: Rs 2 lakh).

PLAYERS LIST (Till first two rounds of auctions):



Ahmedabad Defenders Retained: Muthusamy Appavu (Setter); Shon T John (Attacker); S Santhosh (Attacker) Players bought at auction: Danial Moatazedi (Middle Blocker), USA's Andrew Kohut James (Attacker), L M Manoj (Middle blocker) Bengaluru Torpedoes: Retained: Pankaj Sharma (Attacker); B Midhun Kumar (Libero); Vinayak Rokhade (Setter) Players bought at auction: Alireza Abalooch (Attacker), Sebastian Giraldo (Attacker), Sethu TR (Attacker), Ibin Jose (Universal), Jishnu P V (Middle Blocker), Mujeeb MC (Middle Blocker) Calicut Heroes Retained: Jerome Vinith (Universal); Abil Krishnan MP (Attacker) Players bought at auction: Jose Antonio Sandoval Rojas (Middle Blocker), Matt Hilling (Attacker), M Ashwin Raj (Attacker), Chirag Yadav (Attacker), Mohan Ukkrapandian (Setter), Shafeeque Rahman (Middle Blocker), Lavmeet Katariya (Middle Blocker) Chennai Blitz Retained: Akhin GS (Blocker); Naveen Raja Jacob (Attacker); Pinamma Prashanth (Setter) Players bought at auction: Moyo Audran (Attacker), Renato Mendes (Attacker), Prasanna Raja (Setter), Mohamed Riyazudeen (Attacker), Ramanathan R (Libero) Hyderabad Black Hawks Retained: Guru Prashanth (Universal); John Joseph EJ (Blocker); Anand K (Libero) Players bought at auction: Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora (Attacker), Trent O'Dea (Middle Blocker), Ranjit Singh (Setter), Angamuthu (Universal), Lal Sujan MV (Setter), Ashamatullah (Attacker), Arun Zacharias Siby (Universal), Saurabh Maan (Middle Blocker) Kochi Blue Spikers Retained: Erin Varghese (Attacker); Venu C (Libero); Dushyanth GN (Blocker) Players bought at auction: Eduardo Romay (Attacker), Walter Da Cruz Neto (Middle Blocker), Rohit Kumar (Attacker), Vipul Kumar (Setter), Fayis NK (Middle Blocker) Mumbai Meteors Bought at formation: Anu James (Attacker) Players bought at auction: Brandon Greenway (Attacker), Hiroshi Centelles (Attacker), Karthik A. (Middle Blocker), Amit Gulia (Attacker), Hardeep Singh (Attacker), Rohith P (Middle-Blocker), Jithin M (Setter) Kolkata Thunderbolts Retained: Ashwal Rai (Attacker); Vinit Kumar (Universal) Janshad U (Setter) Players bought at auction: Cody Caldwell (Attacker), Jose Verdi (Middle Blocker), Rahul K (Attacker), Hariharan V (Setter)

Attacker Rohit Kumar was acquired for the highest bid of Rs 17.5 lakhs by Kochi Blue Spikers, while the 34-year-old setter Ranjit Singh and young attacker Chirag Yadav were bought at Rs 12.25 lakhs by Hyderabad Black Hawks and Calicut Heroes, respectively.

Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, RuPay Prime Volleyball League, powered by A23, said, "We expected a thunderous response at the auctions after the success of our first edition, and yet it has been absolutely fantastic to see that they have still managed to exceed all our expectations this year. All the franchises came prepared with clear strategies in mind on which players they want to include in their team set-up. It is always exciting to see fresh squads being formed and I am confident the upcoming season will be an action-packed one."

Sony Sports Network continues to be the host broadcaster & the fans are looking forward to exciting 31 games to be played in Season 2 of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23.



