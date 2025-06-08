PVL Season 4 Auction: Full list of new signings, retentions, Complete squads

The player auction for the upcoming Prime Volleyball League was held on Sunday in Calicut. The ten teams in contention, including the debutants Goa Guardians, were engrossed in an intense tussle to sign the best players available.

The headline of the day was Jerome Vinith C, last season’s MVP, who sparked a fierce bidding war involving Chennai Blitz, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Bengaluru Torpedoes.

Eventually, he was acquired by Chennai Blitz for a staggering Rs 22.5 lakh, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league’s history. Chennai also added depth with M Ashwin Raj and Sameer Chaudhary, both secured at ₹8 lakh each.

Hometown pride was evident as Calicut Heroes, the defending champions, brought in local favorite Shameemudheen for Rs 22.5 lakh. They also re-signed seasoned setter Mohan Ukkrapandian using the RTM card and picked up Santhosh S, further strengthening their title-defending aspirations.

Newcomers Goa Guardians made a strong statement in their debut auction by picking Prince and Ramanathan for Rs 8 lakh each, signaling their intention to be competitive from day one.

Meanwhile, the Kochi Blue Spikers matched the top bid of Rs 22.5 lakh to acquire Vinit Kumar, and followed up with a Rs 14.75 lakh investment in Jasjodh Singh, showing aggressive intent in the transfer market.

Franchises like Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, and Mumbai Meteors made calculated moves with a mix of high-value picks and RTM strategies.

Ahmedabad brought back Shon T John (Rs 11.5L, RTM) and added attacking firepower with Angamuthu and Akhin GS. Hyderabad shelled out Rs 16 lakh for Shikhar Singh, one of the top platinum signings.

Mumbai focused on balance, signing Karthik A and Lad Om Vasant for Rs 8 lakh each and strengthening their bench with value additions like Vipul Kumar, Sonu, and Nikhil.

Full Team Squads After Retentions and Auction

1. Ahmedabad Defenders (AD)

Retained Players:

Muthusamy Appavu

Nandhagopal S

Auction Signings:

Shon T John – ₹11.5L

Angamuthu – ₹11L

Akhin GS – ₹10.25L

2. Bengaluru Torpedoes (BT)

Retained Players:

Sethu TR

Mujeeb MC

Midhunkumar B

Auction Signings:

Jishnu PV – ₹14L

Joel Benjamin J – ₹6.5L

Ibin Jose – ₹5L

Rohit Kumar – ₹5L

3. Chennai Blitz (CB)

Retained Players:

Dhilip Kumar

Auction Signings:

Jerome Vinith C – ₹22.5L

M Ashwin Raj – ₹8L

Sameer Chaudhary – ₹8L

4. Calicut Heroes (CH)

Retained Players:

Vikas Maan

Ashok Bishnoi

Auction Signings:

Shameemudheen – ₹22.5L

Mohan Ukkrapandian – ₹8L

Santhosh S – ₹8L

5. Delhi Toofans (DT)

Retained Players:

Saqlain Tariq

Anand K

Anu James

Auction Signings:

Aayush – ₹9L

George Antony – ₹5L

Mannat Choudhary – ₹6.5L

6. Goa Guardians (GG)

Retained Players:

None (Debut season)

Auction Signings:

Prince – ₹8L

Ramanathan – ₹8L

Amit Chhoker – ₹5L

7. Hyderabad Black Hawks (HBH)

Retained Players:

Sahil Kumar

John Joseph

Guru Prashanth

Auction Signings:

Shikhar Singh – ₹16L

Aman Kumar – ₹11.5L

Deepu Venugopal – ₹5.75L

8. Kochi Blue Spikers (KBS)

Retained Players:

Erin Varghese

Auction Signings:

Vinit Kumar – ₹22.5L

Amal K Thomas – ₹6.5L

Jasjodh Singh – ₹14.75L

9. Kolkata Thunderbolts (KTB)

Retained Players:

Ashwal Rai

Rahul K

Hariprasad BS

Auction Signings:

Pankaj Sharma – ₹6L

Srajan Shetty – ₹5L

10. Mumbai Meteors (MM)

Retained Players:

Amit Gulia

Shubham Chaudhary

Auction Signings:

Karthik A – ₹8L

Lad Om Vasant – ₹8L

Vipul Kumar – ₹6.25L

Sonu – ₹5L

Nikhil – ₹5L