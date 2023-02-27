Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Volleyball
PVL 2023 LIVE: Kolkata Thunderbolts v/s Chennai Blitz - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Kolkata Thunderbolts' clash against Chennai Blitz in PVL 2023.
The defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts take on Chennai Blitz in their penultimate group stage match of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2023.
While the Blitz are already out of the competition, a win here today will propel the Thunderbolts into the semifinals.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
2023-02-27 13:08:37
- 27 Feb 2023 1:18 PM GMT
One year since the end of inaugural edition
Today marks exactly an year since the Kolkata Thunderbolts were crowned the inaugural champions of the Prime Volleyball League. Can they do it again?
- 27 Feb 2023 1:13 PM GMT
Goood Eveninggg!
The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is heading towards its business end, and the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts are on the verge of making it to the semifinals.
Can the Ashwal Rai-led side do it today against the Chennai Blitz? Stay tuned!
Next Story