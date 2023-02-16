Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Volleyball
PVL 2023 LIVE: Kolkata Thunderbolts v/s Calicut Heroes- Updates, Scores, Blog, Results
Catch all the action around the Prime Volleyball League match right here.
Kolkata Thunderbolts face Calicut Heroes in the Hyderabad leg of Prime Volleyball League 2023. The defending champions have their first three matches and stand atop the table. Can they make it four in four?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
2023-02-16 15:30:08
- 16 Feb 2023 5:17 PM GMT
What a spike from Jerome
Jerome rises and produces a brilliant spike to give a slight edge to the Heroes over the Thunderbolts.
KOL 6-8 CAL
- 16 Feb 2023 5:16 PM GMT
A score discrepancy
Calicut Heroes are furious with the fact that the score wasn't updated timely.
- 16 Feb 2023 5:07 PM GMT
Poor serve from Deepesh
KOL 1-1 CAL
- 16 Feb 2023 5:02 PM GMT
Kolkata win the second set
It's level-pegging now in this match.
KOL 15-7 CAL (1-1)
- 16 Feb 2023 5:01 PM GMT
Only net faults in this match
Kolkata on the verge of clinching a set.
KOL 14-6 CAL
- 16 Feb 2023 4:59 PM GMT
Calicut get Super Point
KOL 12-5 CAL
- 16 Feb 2023 4:58 PM GMT
A huge lead for Kolkata
A nine-point lead to be precise.
KOL 11-2 CAL
- 16 Feb 2023 4:55 PM GMT
ANOTHER SUPER SERVE
Rahul is giving out Super Serves like lemonades on a sunny day!
KOL 9-2 CAL
