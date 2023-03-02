Volleyball
PVL 2023 LIVE: Kolkata Thunderbolts v/s Ahmedabad Defenders- Updates, Scores, Results
Get all your LIVE updates around Prime Volleyball League 2023's final league stage match.
It's the battle between the top two as Kolkata face Ahmedabad. The defending champions can finish the league as table-toppers if they win tonight.
Live Updates
- 2 March 2023 3:10 PM GMT
Kolkata seemed to have lost focus
The Thunderbolts trail behind the Defenders.
KOL 2-8 AHM
- 2 March 2023 3:04 PM GMT
Too little too late for Ahmedabad
The Defenders get five straight points in the fourth set!
KOL 0-5 AHM
- 2 March 2023 2:57 PM GMT
KOLKATA WIN THE MATCH!
The Thunderbolts win the third set to win the match!
KOL 15-13 AHM (3-0)
- 2 March 2023 2:49 PM GMT
Different set, same story
Ahmedabad calls for Super Point, Kolkata wins it.
KOL 12-7 AHM
- 2 March 2023 2:41 PM GMT
Third set quite tight
Kolkata have their noses just ahead but Ahmedabad holding their own.
KOL 6-4 AHM
- 2 March 2023 2:29 PM GMT
Kolkata win second set!
The Thunderbolts are one set away to clinch the top spot!
KOL 15-4 AHM (2-0)
- 2 March 2023 2:27 PM GMT
SUPER POINT FOR KOLKATA!
It was Ahmedabad's call to go for the Super Point, but Kolkata gets it!
KOL 14-3 AHM
- 2 March 2023 2:26 PM GMT
Cody joins the party!
Brilliant spike from the American!
KOL 12-3 AHM
- 2 March 2023 2:22 PM GMT
It's raining Super Serves here!
Kolkata Thunderbolts are gunning for that top spot.
KOL 9-2 AHM