Volleyball
PVL 2023: Kolkata Thunderbolts wins 3-2 v/s Mumbai Meteors- Highlights
Kolkata gets back to winning ways in the Prime Volleyball League 2023.
Kolkata Thunderbolts defeat Mumbai Meteors in the Prime Volleyball League 2023 at the GMC Balayogi stadium on Monday. The match went to a decider but it were the Thunderbolts who won it 3-2.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 20 Feb 2023 3:45 PM GMT
KOLKATA WIN THE MATCH!!!
It's Cody Caldwell who wins it for Kolkata with a thumping spike!
KOL 15-11 MUM (3-2)
- 20 Feb 2023 3:44 PM GMT
Mumbai still in the game
Two back-to-back points for Mumbai.
KOL 14-11 MUM
- 20 Feb 2023 3:42 PM GMT
KOLKATA WINS SUPER POINT
Vinit smashes the spike to give Kolkata a good lead!
KOL 13-9 MUM
- 20 Feb 2023 3:41 PM GMT
Mumbai get the Super Point
The gap is closed down.
KOL 11-9 MUM
Now Kolkata call for Super Point.
- 20 Feb 2023 3:40 PM GMT
Huge lead for Kolkata
Super Point time from Mumbai as they trail.
KOL 11-7 MUM
- 20 Feb 2023 3:38 PM GMT
Vinit blocks!
A towering Vinit Kumar blocks a spike!
KOL 9-7 MUM
- 20 Feb 2023 3:35 PM GMT
Hiroshi on target!
Hiroshi's spike gets Mumbai level with Kolkata.
KOL 7-7 MUM
- 20 Feb 2023 3:32 PM GMT
Super Serve!
Cody's serve hits the net and goes beyond the reach of any Mumbai player.
KOL 6-4 MUM
- 20 Feb 2023 3:30 PM GMT
Mumbai leading!
Cody's spike is blocked!
KOL 2-4 MUM