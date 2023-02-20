Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Volleyball

PVL 2023: Kolkata Thunderbolts wins 3-2 v/s Mumbai Meteors- Highlights

Kolkata gets back to winning ways in the Prime Volleyball League 2023.

PVL 2023: Kolkata Thunderbolts wins 3-2 v/s Mumbai Meteors- Highlights
X

Vinit Kumar (Source: Prime Volleyball League/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 4:11 PM GMT

Kolkata Thunderbolts defeat Mumbai Meteors in the Prime Volleyball League 2023 at the GMC Balayogi stadium on Monday. The match went to a decider but it were the Thunderbolts who won it 3-2.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-02-20 13:20:10
>Load More
Prime Volleyball League Kolkata Thunderbolts Volleyball 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X