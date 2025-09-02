Prime Volleyball League unveils Season 4 schedule

With exactly one month to go, the Prime Volleyball League released the fixtures for Season 4, which will run from October 2 to October 26, 2025.

The season begins with the host team taking on the champions of season 3 — Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes — on opening night and will conclude with the finals on October 26.

This season features a 10-team line-up with the addition of the Goa Guardians, making it the biggest edition yet. Teams will be divided into two pools of five each. A total of 38 matches will be played; 35 in the league stage where every team will play four teams in their pool and three from the opposite pool. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage (irrespective of the pool) will qualify for the semi-finals.

After over 21 matchdays, sprinkled with back-to-back contests and double headers, the league narrows down to the semi finals on October 24 with the title clash scheduled for October 26.

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Baseline Ventures, said, “Season 4 is our biggest season yet. With Goa Guardians joining the line-up, the league now has ten competitive teams, more international players, and a wider fan base. We are ready to power a league that raises the bar for volleyball in India.”

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, added, “The schedule has been built for drama. Double-headers, key rivalries and a tight playoff window mean fans can expect action every single night. Volleyball has always had passionate support in India and this season we want to take that energy to a whole new level.”

Volleyball fans will be able to experience the excitement of top-tier teams battling it out on the volleyball court starting October 2, 2025.

Pool A: Goa Guardians, Chennai Blitz, Kochi Blue Spikers, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Kolkata Thunderbolts.

Pool B: Hyderabad Black Hawks, Delhi Toofans, Ahmedabad Defenders, Mumbai Meteors, Calicut Heroes.

Schedule

October 2: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes (6:30 PM)

October 3: Goa Guardians vs Bengaluru Torpedoes (6:30 PM), Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers (8:30 PM)

October 4: Delhi Toofans vs Ahmedabad Defenders (6:30 PM), Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Mumbai Meteors (8:30 PM)

October 5: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts (6:30 PM), Kochi Blue Spikers vs Goa Guardians (8:30 PM)

October 6: Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes (6:30 PM)

October 7: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers (6:30 PM), Ahmedabad Defenders vs Goa Guardians (8:30 PM)

October 8: Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans (6:30 PM)

October 9: Goa Guardians vs Chennai Blitz (6:30 PM)

October 10: Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders (6:30 PM), Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Delhi Toofans (8:30 PM)

October 11: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Bengaluru Torpedoes (6:30 PM), Chennai Blitz vs Kolkata Thunderbolts (8:30 PM)

October 12: Delhi Toofans vs Calicut Heroes (6:30 PM), Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks (8:30 PM)

October 13: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz (6:30 PM)

October 14: Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers (6:30 PM), Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Goa Guardians (8:30 PM)

October 15: Chennai Blitz vs Ahmedabad Defenders (6:30 PM), Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes (8:30 PM)

October 16: Goa Guardians vs Hyderabad Black Hawks (6:30 PM)

October 17: Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts (6:30 PM), Delhi Toofans vs Chennai Blitz (8:30 PM)

October 18: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors (6:30 PM), Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks (8:30 PM)

October 19: Delhi Toofans vs Goa Guardians (6:30 PM), Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes (8:30 PM)

October 20: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kolkata Thunderbolts (6:30 PM), Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors (8:30 PM)

October 21: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers (6:30 PM)

October 22: Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes (6:30 PM), Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Delhi Toofans (8:30 PM)

PLAYOFFS: October 24: Semi-Final 1 (6:30 PM), Semi-Final 2 (8:30 PM)

October 26: Final (6:30 PM)

Live Streaming

The matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and Prime Volleyball's YouTube channel.