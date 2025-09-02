Volleyball
Prime Volleyball League unveils Season 4 schedule
The 10 teams will be split into two pools of five, making it the biggest edition so far.
With exactly one month to go, the Prime Volleyball League released the fixtures for Season 4, which will run from October 2 to October 26, 2025.
The season begins with the host team taking on the champions of season 3 — Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes — on opening night and will conclude with the finals on October 26.
This season features a 10-team line-up with the addition of the Goa Guardians, making it the biggest edition yet. Teams will be divided into two pools of five each. A total of 38 matches will be played; 35 in the league stage where every team will play four teams in their pool and three from the opposite pool. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage (irrespective of the pool) will qualify for the semi-finals.
After over 21 matchdays, sprinkled with back-to-back contests and double headers, the league narrows down to the semi finals on October 24 with the title clash scheduled for October 26.
Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Baseline Ventures, said, “Season 4 is our biggest season yet. With Goa Guardians joining the line-up, the league now has ten competitive teams, more international players, and a wider fan base. We are ready to power a league that raises the bar for volleyball in India.”
Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, added, “The schedule has been built for drama. Double-headers, key rivalries and a tight playoff window mean fans can expect action every single night. Volleyball has always had passionate support in India and this season we want to take that energy to a whole new level.”
Volleyball fans will be able to experience the excitement of top-tier teams battling it out on the volleyball court starting October 2, 2025.
Pool A: Goa Guardians, Chennai Blitz, Kochi Blue Spikers, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Kolkata Thunderbolts.
Pool B: Hyderabad Black Hawks, Delhi Toofans, Ahmedabad Defenders, Mumbai Meteors, Calicut Heroes.
Schedule
October 2: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes (6:30 PM)
October 3: Goa Guardians vs Bengaluru Torpedoes (6:30 PM), Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers (8:30 PM)
October 4: Delhi Toofans vs Ahmedabad Defenders (6:30 PM), Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Mumbai Meteors (8:30 PM)
October 5: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts (6:30 PM), Kochi Blue Spikers vs Goa Guardians (8:30 PM)
October 6: Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes (6:30 PM)
October 7: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers (6:30 PM), Ahmedabad Defenders vs Goa Guardians (8:30 PM)
October 8: Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans (6:30 PM)
October 9: Goa Guardians vs Chennai Blitz (6:30 PM)
October 10: Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders (6:30 PM), Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Delhi Toofans (8:30 PM)
October 11: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Bengaluru Torpedoes (6:30 PM), Chennai Blitz vs Kolkata Thunderbolts (8:30 PM)
October 12: Delhi Toofans vs Calicut Heroes (6:30 PM), Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks (8:30 PM)
October 13: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz (6:30 PM)
October 14: Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers (6:30 PM), Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Goa Guardians (8:30 PM)
October 15: Chennai Blitz vs Ahmedabad Defenders (6:30 PM), Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes (8:30 PM)
October 16: Goa Guardians vs Hyderabad Black Hawks (6:30 PM)
October 17: Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts (6:30 PM), Delhi Toofans vs Chennai Blitz (8:30 PM)
October 18: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors (6:30 PM), Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks (8:30 PM)
October 19: Delhi Toofans vs Goa Guardians (6:30 PM), Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes (8:30 PM)
October 20: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kolkata Thunderbolts (6:30 PM), Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors (8:30 PM)
October 21: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers (6:30 PM)
October 22: Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes (6:30 PM), Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Delhi Toofans (8:30 PM)
PLAYOFFS: October 24: Semi-Final 1 (6:30 PM), Semi-Final 2 (8:30 PM)
October 26: Final (6:30 PM)
Live Streaming
The matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and Prime Volleyball's YouTube channel.