Volleyball

Prime Volleyball League: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks – Live Score, Updates

PVL 2023 LIVE: It's a battle for the top spot in the early days of the season between the Kolkata and the Hyderabad franchises.

Prime Volleyball League: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks – Live Score, Updates
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-02-08T19:00:34+05:30

PVL LIVE: It's a clash of the heavyweights today. Defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts face last year's semifinalists Hyderabad Black Hawks on Wednesday, with the winner set to go to the top spot on the points table for now. Both teams won their first matches 3-2 and have 2 points from 1 match each.

Match begins at 7 pm

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-02-08 12:11:35
Volleyball Indian Volleyball Prime Volleyball League 
