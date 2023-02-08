Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Volleyball
Prime Volleyball League: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks – Live Score, Updates
PVL 2023 LIVE: It's a battle for the top spot in the early days of the season between the Kolkata and the Hyderabad franchises.
PVL LIVE: It's a clash of the heavyweights today. Defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts face last year's semifinalists Hyderabad Black Hawks on Wednesday, with the winner set to go to the top spot on the points table for now. Both teams won their first matches 3-2 and have 2 points from 1 match each.
Match begins at 7 pm
Follow Live:
Live Updates
2023-02-08 12:11:35
- 8 Feb 2023 12:15 PM GMT
Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks: When and Where?
The Bangalore leg continues as teams look to get an upper hand in the early stages of the PVL 2023 season.
The action will be streamed live on the Sony Sports network. The match begins at 7 pm IST.
