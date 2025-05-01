Prime Volleyball League announces player retentions ahead of Season 4

The countdown to Prime Volleyball League Season 4 has officially begun, with Season 3 MVP Jerome Vinith and a host of star players set to go under the hammer.

A total of 20 players have been retained as teams began shaping their squads ahead of the new season.

Each team was allowed to retain up to three players before the auction, giving franchises a chance to build strong cores.

The Ahmedabad Defenders are banking on the experience of setter Muthusamy Appavu and the dynamic attacker Nandhagopal S while the Bengaluru Torpedoes have locked in their tested trio of attacker Sethu TR, middle blocker Mujeeb MC, and libero Midhunkumar B. The Chennai Blitz will continue to benefit from young universal Dhilip Kumar.

Defending champions Calicut Heroes have secured the services of middle blocker Vikas Maan and universal (Opposite Attacker) Ashok Bishnoi. Delhi Toofans have held onto their core with setter Saqlain Tariq, libero Anand K, and attacker Anu James. Hyderabad Black Hawks have solidified their squad by retaining universal Sahil Kumar, middle blocker John Joseph, and Guru Prashanth.

The Kochi Blue Spikers have placed their faith in the abilities of Erin Varghese, their sole retention while the Kolkata Thunder Bolts have retained a dynamic trio in Ashwal Rai who will now be seen playing as a universal (opposite) alongside attacker Rahul K and libero Hariprasad BS.

Finally, the Mumbai Meteors will look to attacker Amit Gulia and Universal Shubham Chaudhary to lead their challenge.

With MVP Jerome Vinith up for grabs, the June 8th Auction in Calicut is set to be a thrilling showdown as teams battle it out to secure the league’s top talent and build championship-winning squads.