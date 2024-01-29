Prime Volleyball League 2024 to be held in Chennai in Feb-Mar - Schedule, Streaming info

The much-awaited third edition of the Prime Volleyball League will begin on February 15 with the introduction of Delhi Toofans as a new franchise in the buzzing league. The PVL 2024 will be held in Chennai. The final will take place on March 21 at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Hence, with the addition of Delhi Toofans, the total number of franchises in PVL went up to nine. The teams are Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors.

In the opening match of the PVL, reigning champion Ahmedabad Defenders will take on the host Chennai Blitz on February 15. In the day's second game, last season's runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will face off against Kolkata Thunderbolts, the winners of the PVL season one.

Format

The upcoming season of PVL will witness the introduction of the Super 5s stage, where the top five teams from the league stage will play in a round-robin format from March 11 to 18.

The Super 5s stage will determine the final three teams.

The team finishing first in the Super 5s will earn a direct qualification for the final, while the teams finishing in the second and third places will have to engage in an eliminator on March 19.

The eliminator will face the topper of Super 5s in the final on March 21.

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of the PVL, said, “Volleyball has an ever-growing presence in the southern regions and the passionate fans in Tamil Nadu have been clamouring to witness live matches for many years. We are delighted to bring the latest edition of Prime Volleyball League to Chennai.”

He further added, “One thing we always want to do is add fresh new elements to our league each year to increase our engagement with fans. The addition of a team from North, Delhi Toofans, was the first step in the direction, and the introduction of Super 5s gives a different dimension to the competition. A lot of teams have also opted for international coaches and they will bring a fresh new perspective to Indian volleyball. The fans are surely in for a treat this season.”

Prime Volleyball League 2024 live telecast and streaming info:

The Prime Volleyball League 2023 starting on February 15 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 SD and HD (Tamil and Telugu) from 6.30 PM IST onwards. Fans can catch the live streaming of PVL matches live on Sony LIV app and website.

Prime Volleyball League 2024 full schedule:

League Stage:



15th February, 2024:

6:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz

8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts

16th February, 2024:

6:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans

8:30 PM: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes

17th February 2024:

6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks

18th February 2024:

6:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts

8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans

19th February 2024:

6:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks

20th February 2024:

6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers

21st February 2024:

6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes v Mumbai Meteors

22nd February 2024:

6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz

8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks

23rd February 2024:

6:30 PM: Calicut Heroes vs Delhi Toofans

8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers

24th February 2024:

REST DAY

25th February 2024:

6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes

8:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers

26th February 2024:

6:30 PM: Delhi Toofans vs Hyderabad Black Hawks

8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders

27th: February 2024:

6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers

28th February 2024:

6:30 PM: Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors

29th February 2024:

6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks

1st March 2024:

6:30 PM: Delhi Toofans vs Chennai Blitz

8:30 PM Mumbai Meteors vs Ahmedabad Defenders

2nd March 2024:

6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes

3rd March 2024:

6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Delhi Toofans

8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers

4th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes

8:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors v Chennai Blitz

5th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Delhi Toofans

6th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes

7th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors

8th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz

8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes

9th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers

10th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes

8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans

SUPER 5s

11th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 2nd

12th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Team 3rd vs Team 4th

13th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 5th

14th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Team 3rd vs Team 2nd

15th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 4th

16th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Team 5th vs Team 2nd

17th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 3rd

8:30 PM: Team 4th vs Team 5th

18th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Team 5th vs Team 3rd

8:30 PM: Team 4th vs Team 2nd

ELIMINATOR

19th March 2024:

6:30 PM: Team 2nd (After Super 5s) vs Team 3rd (After Super 5s)

20th March 2024:

REST DAY

FINAL

21st March 2024:

6:30 PM: Team 1st (After Super 5s) vs Winner of Eliminator