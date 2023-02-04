Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Volleyball
Prime Volleyball League 2023 LIVE: Bengaluru Torpedoes v/s Kolkata Thunderbolts- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Catch all the LIVE happenings around the Prime Volleyball League season 2 opener.
The much-awaited and highly praised Prime Volleyball League returns for its second season as defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts open the 2023 season against the Bengaluru Torpedoes!
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Live Updates
2023-02-04 12:30:19
- 4 Feb 2023 2:03 PM GMT
Bengaluru with the first points! Kolkata answer back!
A smash from the Bengaluru player ensures a one-point lead, but Kolkata answers back right away!
BEN 1-1 KOL
