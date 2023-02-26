Prime Volleyball League: Kolkata Thunderbolts look to seal semifinal berth against Chennai Blitz

With just one win in six games, Chennai Blitz have been eliminated from the second season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. But the side led by veteran head coach Ruben Wolochin will be facing off against the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts in their final game of the season on Monday, hoping to finish off the season strongly.



For the Thunderbolts, this encounter is a chance to cement their position in the playoffs and despite being on the winning side of things, their attacker Vinit Kumar said that his side will not be taking things lightly.



"We will look to perform well tomorrow and we have a good combination. Chennai team may have their morale down, but they are also a good team. It will be a good game," Vinit said.



"It is important to win for us because the table is too tight. We will try our best to win our remaining two games so that we can finish on the top position in the table," he added.



Without revealing too much about his team's strategies, Vinit said that his team has planned on how to go past Akhin who has been in good form for the Blitz.



"Akhin GS is in good form. We have planned a strategy and we will work accordingly. We may have to adapt our game and we are prepared to do that if needed," he added.



Meanwhile, Chennai Blitz skipper Naveen Raja Jacob said that his team will give their 100 percent to get a win over the Thunderbolts so that they can make the Chennai fans happy.



"In any sports, winning or losing is part of the game. We never give up. Our team will give 100 percent against Kolkata Thunderbolts," he said.



"We want to make fans happy, they are supporting us. So, we will look to win our next two games. With Kolkata having a good attack, so we have been preparing accordingly, and we will look to implement our strategies," he signed off.