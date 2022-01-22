'Learning a lot from the Bengaluru Torpedoes senior players,' says Varun GS

Varun GS, who will be showcasing his talent for Bengaluru Torpedoes in the upcoming edition of Prime Volleyball League, had to work hard to convince his parents to pursue the sport when he was young. The 25-year-old volleyball player, who hails from Hubbali city in Karnataka, had started his career when he was in 10th standard.

Seeing other villagers play the sport developed an interest in him for volleyball, and after his school coaches approached to him try out for the team because of his good height, he found an entry into the sport.



But his parents, who work at a private coffee plantation, at that point were not keen on him pursuing volleyball. "In the beginning, my parents had no interest. They wanted me to just focus on my studies. I used to lie to them to go to training. I would tell them I am going to attend tuitions and go for training," Varun recalled.



"After I played in my first nationals for Karnataka, they saw my newspaper clippings. Then they felt that I could do something in this sport, and since then, they have given me full freedom to pursue the sport," he further added.



Varun represented his state in the U-14, U-16, and U-18 nationals over the years. He then went to pursue a college degree in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and represented the state in U-21 Nationals.

After completing his college degree, Varun played his first Senior Nationals for the Indian Railways, where he helped his team as an attacker to win the silver medal in 2018. Two years later, he returned to Karnataka, and played his first Senior Nationals for the state in the Fed Cup and helped his team to a gold medal. "Both these moments are really memorable periods of my career," Varun said.



Varun made his way to the India camp after playing Senior Nationals, but was unable to break into the Indian Squad. When the applications were open to apply for the latest edition of Prime Volleyball League in 2022, Varun, too decided to give it a shot.



"There was a big pool of players this time and lots of senior and experienced ones. Hence, I was unsure of being picked and was eager to see how it would go," Varun recalled.



"But then I got a call that I have been selected by Benglauru Torpedoes. I was really happy and super excited when I saw my name," he further added.



Varun received multiple calls from his peers, friends and coaches, who congratulated him for selection in the PVL. He, himself, called up his family to tell them about the news. "I did not celebrate much, because my focus was on preparations for the tournament, and not on celebrations. I knew immediately I wanted to give the best for my team who showed faith in me," he said.



Varun also praised the league for giving a chance to local talents to showcased their talents on the big stage, in front of a wide audience.

"My parents are not much aware about volleyball. But because of other league-based sports in India, they understood that PVL is a big format, and they felt very happy. I am happy local players are getting a chance to showcase their talent in this League," he added.



Now, currently at Bengaluru Torpedoes' training camp in Mysore, Varun is enjoying getting a chance to connecting with senior Indian players and learning more about the sport. "We are currently training along with several senior India players at the Bengaluru Torpedoes camp. We have new uniforms, and a new environment. So, I am really enjoying training here with such experienced players, and learning more about the sport that I love. Also, I am playing for home state's team. So, I feel it is a good chance to represent my state," he said.



"Soon, foreigner players will also be arriving and that will also be a huge learning experience. I am really enjoying this period," he signed off.

