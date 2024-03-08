PVL: Kolkata Thunderbolts register dominant win over Mumbai Meteors

Former champions and last year’s semi-finalists, Kolkata Thunderbolts finished their campaign in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, with an emphatic win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday.

They clinched a comfortable victory (15-12, 16-14, 15-11) over the Mumbai Meteors. Prabagaran was named the Player of the Match for his sensational 11 points.

The match saw Prabagaran blocking well for Kolkata. Prabagaran started firing from Zone 4 and helped the Thunderbolts maintain balance.

Vinit Kumar helped the Thunderbolts get the Super Point and take the lead. Kolkata faced a bit of resistance from Shubham’s super serve which turned momentum in favour of Mumbai.

Rakesh’s all-round showing helped the Thunderbolts regain their momentum, and Mumbai found themselves on the backfoot. Aditya Rana’s blocks helped Mumbai, as he began blocking Vinit’s attempts.

However, Kolkata Thunderbolts Captain Ashwal Rai’s attacks helped the Thunderbolts seal another super point, and a tactical review call helped Kolkata take control of the game.

Prabagaran’s spikes kept pushing the Thunderbolts while unforced errors hurt Mumbai. Amit’s incessant attacks brought Mumbai some respite. But Prabagaran and Rakesh kept troubling Mumbai's defence.

Vinit won his side another Super Point, increasing pressure on the Meteors, and Arjun Nath-led three-man block helped the Thunderbolts seal the win in style.

The Kolkata Thunderbolts showed grit, determination during their match which propelled them to an assertive win. The players showed hunger for the win which motivated them to end their season with a win.

