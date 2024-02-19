Kolkata Thunderbolts go down against Ahmedabad Defenders in straight sets

Kolkata: Season 1 winners Kolkata Thunderbolts went down against Ahmedabad Defenders in the battle of Champions on Sunday, with a scoreline of 13-15, 9-15 and 6-15 in the third season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Nandhagopal was named the Player of the match.

Muthusamy led his side with solid passing, and Max Senica and Nandha contributed with solid spikes to give the Defenders a strong start. With Vinit’s consistent attacks on the lines, Kolkata played to their strengths to keep the game in balance. Including middle blocker Ashwal Rai, Kolkata tried to inch ahead. But a couple of unforced errors from Thunderbolts, and a powerful smash from Angamuthu allowed Ahmedabad to get in front.

Muthu’s passing only kept improving as the game progressed as he kept providing plenty of attacking options to his side. The pipe attacks from Nandha only added more pressure on Kolkata. Onur Cukur’s aggressive passing presented a challenge for Defenders, but middle blocker LM Manoj took responsibility on him to close down the play.

Angamuthu, who had been quiet for most of the game came alive in the final few minutes, and showcased variations in attack to help his side. A smart review call earned Ahmedabad a super point, and the defending champions followed it with a super serve to register a statement-making win over the Thunderbolts.

Following the success of the first two seasons, the third season of the 'Asli Entertainer' RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 will be aired on Sony Sports Network in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Fans can anticipate another thrilling season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 and experience the excitement of top-tier teams battle it out on the volleyball court starting 15th February 2024, 6:30 PM onwards, Live on Sony Sports Network and will be available to livestream on SonyLiv.