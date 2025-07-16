Indian boys' U17 volleyball team earns maiden World C'ship qualification

The Indian boys' volleyball team has booked its spot for the coveted World U17 Championships for the first time by reaching the semi-finals of the Asian U16 Volleyball Championships on what was their debut in Ratchaburi, Thailand, on Wednesday.

The team extended its unbeaten streak in the tournament with a thrilling 3-2 win (25-21, 25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 15-13) over reigning silver medalist Uzbekistan in the Classification round opener.

After winning the opening two sets, the Indian team looked to ease up a tad bit. This opened the door for the Uzbeks who duly staged a fight back in brilliant fashion to level the scores and force a decider.

However, the Indian team regained their composure and clinched a decisive victory by winning the deciding set to knock out Uzbekistan from the race to the semi-finals.

India is now in second place in its group with 6 points, just behind Japan. The two teams will now face each other on Thursday to decide the group winner and seek out a comparatively easier semifinal matchup.

Earlier, the Indian team registered three consecutive straight-set wins against Thailand, China, and Australia to top Pool A and confirm its place in the top-8 of the tournament.