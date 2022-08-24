india
Volleyball

India upsets Japan in Asian U20 Men's Volleyball Championships opener

The Indian men's volleyball team shocked former champions Japan 3-1 in their opening match of the Asian U-20 Championship.

X

The Indian U20 Men's Volleyball Team beat Japan 3-1 in Asian Championships (Source: Asian Volleyball Confederation)

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-08-24T11:13:52+05:30

The Indian men's volleyball team shocked former champions Japan 3-1 in their opening match of the Asian U-20 Championship at Riffa, Bahrain on Tuesday.

India recovered from an early reversal to notch up a 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 win over formidable Japan. This win for the U20 men comes just a day after the Indian U18 boys bagged the bronze medal in the Asian U18 Boys Volleyball Championships after a gap of 14 years.

The tournament will continue till August 29.


