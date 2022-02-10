Volleyball
Prime Volleyball League: Ahmedabad Defenders win 4-1 against Hyderabad Black Hawks — Updates, Blog, Score, Results
Ahmedabad Defenders deliver a powerful performance against Hyderabad to win their third match in a row.
Live Updates
- 10 Feb 2022 4:04 PM GMT
- 10 Feb 2022 3:56 PM GMT
What a display, Ahmedabad!
- 10 Feb 2022 3:15 PM GMT
Ahmedabad on top of the table!
- 10 Feb 2022 3:15 PM GMT
Too late though, Hyderabad!
- 10 Feb 2022 3:14 PM GMT
Hyderabad takes a consolation set win - with the 5th set!
Pure dominance from the Hyderabad Black Hawks in the final set as they win it.
However, it is the Ahmedabad side remain strong as they are well-footed in the semi-finals with this hattrick of a win!
- 10 Feb 2022 3:11 PM GMT
Hyderabad is on a 6-point lead now! Looking good!!
The momentum has swung, all too late, to the Hyderabad side as they are rallying the ball well to lead!