FIVB grants provisional recognition to VFI Interim Body for eight months

The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) has granted provisional recognition to the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) Interim Body for a period of eight months, as announced on Friday.

In its communication, the FIVB referred to the recent discussions regarding the governance status of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) - Interim Body and its involvement in upcoming international competitions.

"Such recognition is provided strictly on a temporary and conditional basis and remains subject to the following conditions," the letter from FIVB stated.

The Volleyball Federation of India has been facing significant management challenges over the past few years, prompting the sports ministry to establish an interim body late last year.

The FIVB has also outlined specific conditions that must be fulfilled:

The VFI interim leadership shall cooperate fully and in good faith with the FIVB, the IOA, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), and the Steering Committee duly constituted by the FIVB.

The VFI interim leadership updates the VFI Statutes in line with the FIVB Constitution and regulations and the IOA Constitution and regulations.

The VFI interim leadership shall ensure that the selection of national teams for all FIVB-recognised competitions is undertaken exclusively by a Selection Committee established by the Steering Committee, composed of national team coaches and technical experts.

The Selection Committee shall operate independently and without interference from the VFI interim leadership or any other third parties appointed by the VFI interim leadership.

The VFI interim leadership shall support FIVB and Volleyball World in relation to the hosting and organisation of international volleyball events in India.

The VFI interim leadership shall ensure that national and state-level election(s) are conducted fairly, transparently, and in compliance with applicable law and principles of good governance. The IOA/FIVB Steering Committee shall nominate an observer for such elections.

FIVB has also warned VFI that, if it fails to comply with the specified conditions, provisional recognition will be revoked immediately.

"This provisional recognition is granted solely and exclusively to facilitate the release and utilisation of the Government funding due to VFI, for the preparation, training, and participation of Indian national volleyball teams in forthcoming international competitions, both in India and overseas," the letter further read.