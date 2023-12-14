Delhi Toofans join the Prime Volleyball League for Season 3

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, announces its 9th franchise, the Delhi Toofans. Owned by Mr. Alok Sanghi, Director of the Sanghi Group, the Delhi Toofans, as the first team from the North bring a fresh new dimension to the already fiercely competitive league.

Mr. Sanghi, a visionary leader and a passionate sports enthusiast, expressed his excitement about his team. "I am delighted to introduce the Delhi Toofans. This is not just a team; it represents our commitment to promoting sports and providing a platform for aspiring athletes. We are looking forward to Season 3, especially after a fantastic start at the auction."

The Delhi Toofans have already assembled a strong squad after the auction that took place last week in Bengaluru. With star setter Saqlain Tariq, Anu James and Rohit Kumar in the attack & Universal Manoj Kumar among its stars, Delhi looks to make waves in the league.

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 said, “We are delighted to welcome the Delhi Toofans to our family. It’s wonderful to see the best minds in the business join us in our endeavour to grow and popularize the sport of Volleyball in India.”

Welcoming the Delhi franchise owner, Thomas Muthoot, Owner, Kochi Blue Spikers, added, "It is great to see the response we have been getting from various key industry leaders across India regarding the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23. We are elated to have Mr. Sanghi join us this season. Delhi is a key market for us and with this addition, we believe we are only going to get bigger and better."

Season 2 of the league was a huge success, simultaneously broadcast in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on the Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv and Volleyball World. The matches generated a total cumulative viewership of 206 million, as compared to 133 million from Season 1. In addition, the season garnered over 5 million fan engagements across various digital platforms, as well as forming massive regional connections through social media.

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League Season 3 powered by A23 is set to take place in February/March 2024 and will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Network. The season dates and schedule will be announced shortly.

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 is co-owned & exclusively marketed by India’s leading sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures, and features franchises representing Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Calicut, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai. Delhi will be the latest addition.

Delhi Toofans Full Squad: Attackers: Anu James, Santhosh S, Rohit Kumar, Amal K Thomas; Universal: Manoj Kumar, Marco Milovanovic; Libero: Anand K; Blockers: Ayush, Fayis NK, Daniel Aponza; Setters: Janshad U, Saqlain Tariq