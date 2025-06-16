CAVA Men’s U19 C’ship: India to play for bronze

The Indian under-19 men’s volleyball team has earned a spot in a bronze medal match at the ongoing CAVA Boys’ U16 & Men’s U19 Championship 2025 at the JAR Sports Hall in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

India is scheduled to play Kyrgyzstan to finish on the podium on Monday. Indian men secured a fitting 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22) victory over hosts Uzbekistan 2.

India started with a win in the first set 25-20 but soon lost ground in the second, losing 19-25 to Uzbekistan 2. They bounced back by claiming the next two sets to set their 3-1 win.

“That second set loss woke us up. We had to dig deep, and the boys delivered,” India’s Coach Kirumani was quoted as saying by Asian Volleyball Championship.

India started its campaign with a 0-3 loss to Iran, losing 16-25, 14-25, 20-25. The team, however, bounced back with a one-sided 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan 25-14, 27-25, 25-23.

Against hosts Uzbekistan 1, India was subjected to a 0-3 loss but a favourable result against Uzbekistan 2 helped the team advance to the medal match.

Uzbekistan 1 and Iran will lock horns in the final.

The 12-member Indian squad had some standout performances from the likes of skipper Mahendra Dhurwe, delivering 21 points, Rajat Singh, Adarsh Rai, Kunal Das, among others.

India team did not feature in the U-16 boy’s competition.