Bengaluru Torpedoes clinch PVL 2025 title with commanding win over Mumbai Meteors

The Bengaluru Torpedoes were crowned champions of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) Season, after producing a commanding straight-set victory over the Mumbai Meteors in the final at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

The Torpedoes outplayed Mumbai 15-13, 16-4, 15-13 in a high-intensity final, sealing their first PVL title in emphatic fashion.

Both sides began the contest cautiously, focusing on strong middle play. Petter Alstad Ostvik set the tone for Bengaluru with an early block, while Mumbai responded through Joel Benjamin.

However, Bengaluru’s consistent service pressure, particularly from Sethu, and captain Matt West’s precise setting tilted the balance in their favour as they edged the opening set 15-13.

The Torpedoes turned up the heat in the second set. Sethu fired the night’s first super serve, and a string of unforced errors from the Meteors allowed Bengaluru to surge ahead.

While Mumbai’s setter Om Lad Vasant worked hard to feed his attackers, errant shots from Shubham Chaudhary and skipper Amit Gulia proved costly. Joel Benjamin’s relentless attacking, capped by a super serve, helped Bengaluru close the set 16-4 to move within touching distance of the title.

In the third set, Jalen Penrose joined the attack with a series of powerful spikes that kept Mumbai under pressure.

Despite a late fightback led by Shubham, a successful super point from Penrose and a service error by Nikhil sealed the win for Bengaluru, sparking jubilant celebrations on the court.

The victory capped a remarkable campaign for the Torpedoes, who displayed composure and clinical execution throughout the season to emerge as PVL 2025 champions.