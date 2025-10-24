Bengaluru Torpedoes set up PVL 2025 final clash with Mumbai Meteors

The Bengaluru Torpedoes stormed into the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League 2025 final after defeating the Ahmedabad Defenders 10-15, 15-11, 15-13, 15-13 in a gripping second semi-final at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

Sandeep was named Player of the Match for his decisive contributions in setting and attack.

Bengaluru will face the Mumbai Meteors in the final scheduled for Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Bengaluru started the match strongly with Jalen Penrose making an immediate impact, while Sethu applied pressure from the service line. Ahmedabad countered effectively, with Angamuthu’s block on Sethu earning them a crucial super point.

Trailing initially, Bengaluru turned the momentum through middle blocker Mujeeb and Sethu’s super serve, with Penrose’s cross-body spike helping level the score.

Libero Midhunkumar anchored the defence, while captain Muthusamy marshalled the middle attack to keep Ahmedabad under pressure.

Key blocks from Jishnu and clever plays from Joel Benjamin thwarted Ahmedabad’s attempts to regain control. Bengaluru’s Sandeep delivered precise sets, allowing the Torpedoes to neutralize Batsuuri and force Ahmedabad to search for alternate attacking options.

With Jishnu’s final block and Joel’s decisive spike, Bengaluru secured victory and confirmed their spot in the PVL 2025 final against Mumbai Meteors, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.



