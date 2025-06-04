AVC Women’s Nations Cup: India to play Hong Kong in opening match

The Indian women’s volleyball team has drawn in Pool A at the AVC Women’s Nations Cup, scheduled to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from June 7-14.

Hosts Vietnam, Australia, and Hong Kong complete the Pool A lineup.

The Indian team, led by Anusree Kambrath Poyilil, will play Hong Kong in their opening match on June 8.

India will be up against higher-ranked and seasoned opponents, but will be looking to build on its past performances to make the podium.

Ayushi Bhandari has been named the vice captain, and Nilesh Matte will be the head coach.

Kazakhstan, Philippines, Iran, Indonesia, Mongolia, and New Zealand complete Pool B.

The top two teams will advance to the semifinals, which will be played on June 13.

The winner of the tournament will qualify for the Asian Championship.

Schedule:

June 8: India vs Hong Kong

June 9: India vs Australia

June 11: India vs Vietnam

June 12: India vs Chinese Taipei

June 13: Semifinal

June 14: Final