Volleyball
AVC Women’s Nations Cup: India to play Hong Kong in opening match
Anusree Kambrath Poyilil will lead the Indian team.
The Indian women’s volleyball team has drawn in Pool A at the AVC Women’s Nations Cup, scheduled to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from June 7-14.
Hosts Vietnam, Australia, and Hong Kong complete the Pool A lineup.
The Indian team, led by Anusree Kambrath Poyilil, will play Hong Kong in their opening match on June 8.
India will be up against higher-ranked and seasoned opponents, but will be looking to build on its past performances to make the podium.
Ayushi Bhandari has been named the vice captain, and Nilesh Matte will be the head coach.
Kazakhstan, Philippines, Iran, Indonesia, Mongolia, and New Zealand complete Pool B.
The top two teams will advance to the semifinals, which will be played on June 13.
The winner of the tournament will qualify for the Asian Championship.
Schedule:
June 8: India vs Hong Kong
June 9: India vs Australia
June 11: India vs Vietnam
June 12: India vs Chinese Taipei
June 13: Semifinal
June 14: Final