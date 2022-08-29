Volleyball
Asian Men's U20 Volleyball LIVE: India v/s Iran FINAL - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Iran in the final of Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship.
India has made their way into the final of Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championships for the first time in 20 years. They will face Iran in the final eyeing for their first continental title.
Having lost to the Iranians earlier in the group stage, can the Indians get their revenge?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 29 Aug 2022 5:34 PM GMT
India under pressure
This is slipping away quickly from India. They trail 12-16 in this must win fourth set. PRESSURE ON!
- 29 Aug 2022 5:25 PM GMT
Iran in complete control
Iran takes complete control of the fourth set now. They lead 8-4.
- 29 Aug 2022 5:21 PM GMT
Tight start to the fourth set
A very tight start to the fourth set, but the Iranians have their nose ahead at 4-2.
- 29 Aug 2022 5:16 PM GMT
India wins the third set!
They were leading 24-17 were the Indians, but the Iranians bounce back to reduce the deficit to 22-24, before the India wraps it up 25-22. India stays alive in this contest!
IND 1-2 IRI
- 29 Aug 2022 5:04 PM GMT
India on the move
This is looking good for India now. They have opened up a four point lead at 16-12 in the third set.
- 29 Aug 2022 4:56 PM GMT
India with the lead
Okay, for the first time in this contest India have a lead. They have their nose ahead at 8-6 in the third set. Can they maintain this?
- 29 Aug 2022 4:54 PM GMT
Much better from India
India seems to have found some momentum from that fightback in the second set. They are level at 5-5 in the third set.
- 29 Aug 2022 4:47 PM GMT
Must win set for India
The next set is a must win for India, if they are to win the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball title. Can Dushyant Jakhar and boys put behind the first two sets and win the third set?
- 29 Aug 2022 4:46 PM GMT
India lose second set
There's the end to that fightback. Iran takes the second set 25-19.
IND 0-2 IRI
- 29 Aug 2022 4:46 PM GMT
A string of points for India
They are fighting back hard are the Indians. A slew of points for them as they reduce the deficit to 19-24.