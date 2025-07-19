India’s U16 boys’ team wins bronze at Asian Volleyball Championship

The Indian boys' U16 volleyball team made history by securing a bronze medal at the Asian U16 Volleyball Championships, defeating Japan in a thrilling five-set match in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, on Saturday.

They defeated Japan (25-21, 12-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-10) in the bronze medal match, marking their first-ever medal at the championship in their debut and earning a spot in the U17 World Championships.

The Indian team also settled the score with Japan, overturning their earlier 1-3 defeat in the classification group stage final by edging past the Japanese side in a dramatic match, leaving them without a medal.

Earlier, India faced a heavy defeat in straight sets against Pakistan in the semifinals, forcing them to play for a bronze medal match.

India struggled to penetrate Pakistan’s ironclad defense as no Indian player scored in double figures. Apratim Bhadauriya led with seven points, while Shivam Singh and Abdulla Abdulla followed with six apiece.

Pakistan outshone India across all departments: blocks (13–4), attacks (37–25), aces (5–4), and opponent errors (20–14), a testament to their remarkable all-around performance.

This tournament also served as a qualifier for next year's World U17 Championships, as all four semi-finalists secured their place for the 2026 U17 World Championships, to be held in Doha, Qatar.