Wrestling

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships

Vinesh becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to win 2 medals at the World Championships

Richa Singh

Published: 20 Sep 2022 10:36 AM GMT

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Wednesday, bagged a bronze in 53kg at the World Wrestling Championships. The 28-year-old defeated Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden to become the first Indian woman to win two medals at the prestigious event.

The triple Commonwealth Games champion had also won a bronze at the 2019 edition held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Watch the video for more details.

Vinesh Phogat World Wrestling Championships Wrestling Women 
