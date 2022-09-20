Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
Vinesh Phogat wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships
Vinesh becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to win 2 medals at the World Championships
Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Wednesday, bagged a bronze in 53kg at the World Wrestling Championships. The 28-year-old defeated Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden to become the first Indian woman to win two medals at the prestigious event.
The triple Commonwealth Games champion had also won a bronze at the 2019 edition held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Watch the video for more details.
