Wrestling
Decoding everything that happened in the wrestler's protests
Why are the wrestlers protesting against their own federation and what are the aftermaths?
Indian wrestlers protested on the streets of Delhi, against the Wrestling Federation of India. There were accusations of sexual harassment made against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.
Famous wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia among others made a stand against the federation.
From accusations to denial, we take you through the issue in depth. Watch
