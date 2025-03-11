WPL: Mumbai Indians clinch a thrilling victory over Gujarat Giants

The inaugural champions Mumbai Indians had a hard-fought yet sweet homecoming in Match 19 of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. They edged past Gujarat Giants by 9 runs, moving to second in the points table. It was a victory built on crucial batting contributions, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s vital 54, and sealed by a disciplined bowling effort.

Harmanpreet’s composed 54 off 33, supported by Hayley Matthews (27 off 15) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (38 off 31), powered MI to a competitive 179/6. In response, Gujarat’s chase was fueled by a blazing knock from Bharti Fulmali (61 off 25), keeping MI under pressure.

However, MI’s bowlers held their nerve in the death overs. Amelia Kerr (3/34) and Hayley Matthews (3/38) delivered match-winning spells, with Matthews sealing the win in the final over. The victory marked MI’s first successful total defense this season, reaffirming their title credentials.

Chasing 180, Gujarat Giants suffered an early setback as in-form skipper Beth Mooney departed in the fourth over, courtesy of a stunning forward-diving catch by Sanskriti Gupta off Hayley Matthews.

Promoted opener Kashvee Gautam showed intent, attacking the MI new-ball bowlers alongside Harleen Deol, who played exquisite strokes off both front and back foot. However, MI struck back, claiming two wickets in three balls. P. Sisodia had Kashvee stumped, reducing GG to 40/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s decision to reintroduce Shabnim Ismail paid off immediately. The fiery pacer dismissed Ashleigh Gardner, inducing an edge to Matthews— a massive moment in the chase. Amelia Kerr then trapped the well-set and dangerous looking Harleen Deol (24 off 17), denting GG further.

Phoebe Litchfield led the fightback with smart rotation and inventive strokeplay, forming a crucial stand with Deandra Dottin. But Ismail returned to rattle Litchfield’s stumps (22 off 16), finishing with a superb 2/17. Kerr then cleaned up Dottin (10 off 11), tightening MI’s grip.

Bharti Fulmali staged a late assault, smashing a whirlwind 61 off 25 balls, propelling GG back into contention. Simran Shaikh and Tanuja Kanwer continued the charge, leaving GG needing 13 off the final over.

Matthews was entrusted with the task and sealed the win in dramatic fashion. Despite dropping Shaikh, a mix-up led to Tanuja’s run-out, before Matthews bowled Shaikh to secure MI’s thrilling victory.

Electing to bowl first, Gujarat Giants made an impressive start with disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. Their bowlers adapted well to the conditions, executing their plans effectively with the new ball. MI’s new opening pair from the last game, Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr, failed to click as captain Ashleigh Gardner’s brilliant direct hit sent Kerr back early.

Matthews attempted to counterattack with fluent strokeplay, finding the gaps with precision. However, leg-spinner Priya Mishra struck in the seventh over, dismissing Matthews (27 off 22) with a sharp catch behind the stumps by Beth Mooney, leaving MI at 46/2.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt then stabilized the innings, adding crucial momentum in the middle overs. Their 59-run partnership, blending aggression and smart batting, provided MI with the much-needed impetus. The breakthrough came in the 14th over when Gardner removed Sciver-Brunt (38 off 31), taking a return catch off her own bowling.

Despite Gujarat’s disciplined bowling, Amanjot Kaur injected late aggression, hammering 14 runs off Kashvee Gautam before falling for 27 off 15. Harmanpreet took charge in the death overs, reaching her second fifty of the season and seventh overall. A trademark Harman was seen with her high bat lift, generating power through her shots. She was eventually dismissed for a blistering 54 off 33 in the final over by Tanuja Kanwer, propelling MI to put on a competitive total.