Videos

"We want to win the World Cup" - Indian Women's Hockey Team

The Bridge interacts with Indian women's hockey stars Vandana Katariya, Gurjit Kaur, Sharmila Devi, and others about their Olympics experience, World Cup preparations, and more

By

Rahul

Published: 4 July 2022 4:52 AM GMT


Riding on the confidence of the Olympic journey, the Indian team finished third in the recently concluded FIH Pro League.

They are all set to go at the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup.

Is it the Gold this time?


