Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Videos
"We want to win the World Cup" - Indian Women's Hockey Team
The Bridge interacts with Indian women's hockey stars Vandana Katariya, Gurjit Kaur, Sharmila Devi, and others about their Olympics experience, World Cup preparations, and more
Riding on the confidence of the Olympic journey, the Indian team finished third in the recently concluded FIH Pro League.
They are all set to go at the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup.
Is it the Gold this time?
They are all set to go at the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup.
Is it the Gold this time?
Next Story