Will PT Usha become a Rajya Sabha member?
The queen of Indian track and field, PT Usha has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha as a Member of Parliament (MP) and is ready to start a new chapter. Watch this video to know more.
After conquering the track and field, sprint queen PT Usha has now received another chance to serve the nation.
She and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, and philanthropist and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade were nominated to the Rajya Sabha and will look to begin a new chapter soon in her life.
