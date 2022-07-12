CWG Begin In
Will PT Usha become a Rajya Sabha member?

The queen of Indian track and field, PT Usha has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha as a Member of Parliament (MP) and is ready to start a new chapter. Watch this video to know more.

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 12 July 2022 4:24 PM GMT

After conquering the track and field, sprint queen PT Usha has now received another chance to serve the nation.

She and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, and philanthropist and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade were nominated to the Rajya Sabha and will look to begin a new chapter soon in her life.

