Why is the Thomas Cup compared to the 1983 World Cup?
let's see the similarities between Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup and Kidambi Srikanth's 2022 Thomas Cup victory.
In beating 14-time winners Indonesia 3-0 in the final showdown in Bangkok, Indian Men's team win is being compared to the 1983 World Cup.
Why? Watch this video to know more.
PS: At 1.19 and at 1.30 is the picture is of the character of Amarnath and Vengsarkar in the movie 83. Apology for the mistake
