Why is the Thomas Cup compared to the 1983 World Cup?





In beating 14-time winners Indonesia 3-0 in the final showdown in Bangkok, Indian Men's team win is being compared to the 1983 World Cup.

Why? Watch this video to know more.

PS: At 1.19 and at 1.30 is the picture is of the character of Amarnath and Vengsarkar in the movie 83. Apology for the mistake ﻿









