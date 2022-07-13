Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Why Indian fans were racially discriminated against during the England test match
Several Indian fans complained that they faced racist behaviour at Edgbaston during the India v England test match. Watch the video to know more about the incident.
Several Indian fans took to Twitter to report the racist behaviour they had to suffer from other fans during the fourth day's play of the 5th test between India and England at Edgbaston recently.
Following this, an investigation has been launched into allegations of racist abuse.
This isn't the first instance of racist slurs being used against Indians during a cricket match abroad.
