Why has India forgotten Dingko Singh, The Great Boxer?
From winning a historic gold in boxing at the 1998 Asian Games to now being forgotten after his death, Dingko Singh's legend is under the dust. In this video, we visited his house to know more.
Dingko Singh gave new life to Indian boxing by winning the gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games, and the whole of India celebrated like never before.
But today, after the demise of this legendary boxer his family has to face ordeals to make their life a bit easier.
We visited Dingko Singh's house in Manipur, talked to his wife and recorded everything that is left of Dingko today.
