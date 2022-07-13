Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Videos
Who are India's medal prospects in athletics at the CWG 2022?
India will be hoping to bag gold in athletics events with a strong contingent headed for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. In this video, we make our medal predictions.
As soon as the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games arrive, India will have a lot of hope in athletics given how the nation has performed in the last couple of years, especially after Neeraj Chopra's golden triumph at the Tokyo Olympics.
In this video, we make our medal prediction in athletics from the Indian team - you might want to take note so that later we can tell you, "We told you so!"
Next Story