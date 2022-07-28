Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Who won India's first gold medal at Commonwealth Games?
Changing the script for India in athletics, we take a look at how legendary sprinter Milkha Singh who became the first athlete to win a gold for the country at the 1958 Cardiff Games, in this video.
In athletics, India was not a popular name back in the 1950s.
The fewer participation and lack of medals at global games were the prime reasons for India being treated as nothing on the world stages of sports.
But this changed at the 1958 Cardiff Commonwealth Games when the Flying Sikh - Milkha Singh, took the track by storm.
