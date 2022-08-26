Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Videos
What changes can the Commonwealth Games 2022 bring for Indian sports?
The CWG 2022 was a wild success for the Indian athletes. What can we learn from it and what changes can be brought about? Watch this video to know more.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 was a wildly successful affair for Indian athletes with lawn bowls becoming the most
Before all the good memories of the Commonwealth Games 2022 get lost in the new ones, let's look at what big changes this CWG can bring to Indian sports with the results it brought us.
Watch this video to know more.
Next Story